BCF to host blood drive

On August 26, the students, faculty, and staff of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, will join together with residents of the Graceville community to give to those in need by participating in the semiannual blood drive. The One Blood “Big Red Bus” will be on the BCF campus from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. to accept blood donations to help replenish the blood banks in the local area. The bus will be located along the edge of the sidewalk near the BCF Wellness Center parking lot, providing a convenient and easily accessible location for students and community visitors to donate blood comfortably. According to event organizers, all donors will receive a small gift of appreciation.

For more information on the next blood drive or other events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.