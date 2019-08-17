Adkins obit

Nancy Mock Adkins went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 14, 2019 following an extended illness.

Born January 24, 1941, Nancy was a lifelong resident of Marianna, Florida and was a 1960 graduate of Marianna High School. She retired from the State of Florida where she held various positions in the Department of Children and Families and the Department of Labor.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Abrhams Mock and Lillie Inez Mock; siblings, Delores Gray, Hilda Reever, and James Mock.

She is survived by her loving children, Stoney Tyrone Adkins, Jr. (Sabrina) of Wellington, Florida and Lesley Ann Adkins of Mobile, Alabama; grandchildren, Tyler, Carson, and Pierce Adkins of Wellington, Florida; brother, Charles Ernest Mock (Ora) of Marianna, Florida; nieces, Kathy Daffin of Pensacola, Florida, Karen Dean of Vero Beach, Florida, and Katie Godwin of Chiefland, Florida; nephews, Paul Reever of Tampa, Florida, James “Jimmy” Mock of Port Saint Joe, Florida, and Greg and Victor Mock, both of Marianna, Florida.

Nancy also leaves behind her beloved pets, Duke, Duchess, Sherman, Gracie, and Tillie.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home, Maddox Chapel with Pastor Jeff Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Baptist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family would like to thank Dr. Joe Gay and his staff, along with Emerald Coast Hospice for the amazing care and compassion they showed throughout Nancy’s illness.

Flowers will be graciously accepted, or in recognition of Nancy’s love for animals, those wishing may donate to the Marianna Partners for Pets.