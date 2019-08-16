Sheriff Tate to hold informational meeting on school safety

BONIFAY – Holmes County Sheriff John Tate and HCSO School Resource Deputies invite the community to attend a town hall style meeting on school safety, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at First United Methodist Church in Bonifay.

Sheriff Tate will speak about school safety policies and protocol and answer questions from parents and other members of the community.

Parents will also have the opportunity to meet and speak with their child’s School Resource Deputy.

Refreshments will be served.

Sheriff Tate would like to thank the congregation of First United Methodist Church for hosting the event. The church is located at 202 N. Oklahoma Street (across from the Sheriff’s Office).