FHP reminds you: Never Drive Impaired

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the summer travel season draws to a close and the Labor Day holiday approaches, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are releasing a new Never Drive Impaired public service announcement (PSA) capturing the dangers and consequences of impaired driving. In conjunction with the PSA release, FHP joins its law enforcement partners across the nation to crack down on impaired driving by sharing the message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The enforcement campaign runs from August 16 through September 2, 2019.

“Every crash has a very real, very personal impact, not just to those involved in the crash, but also for their families and those who respond. This PSA captures the next of kin notification, the heartbreaking moment a Trooper delivers the message to a family that their child, parent, sibling or loved one will never come home,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “For many families, the next of kin notification is a moment they will never forget. FHP Troopers may differ in how they deliver the news, but they are unanimous in their opinion that it is, by far, the hardest part of their job. Never drive impaired.”

“FHP Troopers and our law enforcement partners will be actively enforcing the law and arresting impaired drivers on Florida’s roads,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “If you drink or are under the influence of any substance, be responsible and have a designated driver or ride share service get you to your destination safely.”

To help ensure your safety, FHP will increase its presence throughout Florida to remove impaired drivers and enhance services to motorists who need assistance while traveling.

To make sure you get to your destination safely, FHP has the following travel tips:

Your seat belt is your vehicle’s best safety feature. Buckle up!

Don’t drink or use drugs and drive. If you are planning to drink, have a designated driver or ride share service get you home safely.

Don’t drive distracted. Keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel and mind on driving.

Ensure you have plenty of rest before you get behind the wheel. Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as impaired driving.

Obey speed limits and practice courtesy on the highway.

Motorists should call *FHP (*347) or 911 if they see an impaired or aggressive driver.

Watch the Never Drive Impaired PSA in English and Spanish.