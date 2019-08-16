Chipola Theatre announces the 2019-20 season

MARIANNA–The Chipola College Theatre Department announces the 2019-2020 season with a line-up that promises exciting entertainment for all ages.

The Chipola Theatre Showcase, Sept. 12, is a night of short skits presented by Chipola theatre majors and is a fundraiser for our student travel. It’s Chipola’s own version of Saturday Night Live on a Thursday night. This production contains some adult content. Tickets for the Showcase go on sale Aug. 19 and are not included in the ACT Fund Membership.

Season Memberships for the ACT (Applauding Chipola Theatre) Fund go on sale Aug. 5. Memberships support the Chipola Theatre program. Membership levels include tickets to all three Chipola productions— The Miracle Worker; Mary Poppins andWinnie the Pooh. Membership levels are: Sponsor, $25 (2 tickets); Patron, $50 (4 tickets), Benefactor, $75 (6 tickets), Angel, $100 (8 tickets), and Corporate Angel, $300 (12 tickets). ACT Fund members receive early ticket purchase opportunities and special benefits throughout the season. Regular show tickets are Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under.

The 2019-20 season opens with The Miracle Worker, Oct. 17-20. This classic tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student, blind and mute Helen Keller. The Miracle Worker dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge. Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, spoiled, almost sub-human and treated by her family as such. Only Annie realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark, tortured silence. With scenes of intense physical and emotional dynamism, Annie’s success with Helen finally comes with the utterance of a single, glorious word: “water.” Tickets may be purchased beginning Oct. 3 with ACT Fund tickets on sale Sept. 26.

This year’s spring Theatre Production is none other than the famous tale of Mary Poppins, Feb. 20-23, 2019. Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.” Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft. Tickets may be purchased beginning Jan. 29 with ACT Fund tickets on sale Jan. 22.

Chipola presents Winnie The Pooh, May 14, 2020, as this year’s children’s theatre production. Winnie-the-Pooh is Christopher Robin’s fat little “bear of very little brain” who would like to drift peacefully through life, humming tunes and stopping frequently to eat “a little something.” However, he finds himself involved in all sorts of frantic adventures, assisted by such friends as the dismal Eeyore, Piglet and Rabbit, with his countless relations. Pooh’s intentions are always the best, but his passion for honey and condensed milk keeps getting him into trouble. When friend Piglet gets roped into Kanga’s household and Kanga starts bathing him (with soap!) and forcing down spoonfuls of Strengthening Medicine, Pooh wants to fly to the rescue, but he’s had so many snacks he gets stuck in the door. Tickets may be purchased beginning April 30 with ACT Fund tickets on sale April 23.

Tickets may be purchased at the CFA Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. For more information, contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.