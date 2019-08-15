Huizer obit

Jacobus Martinus “Jake” Huizer, 97, of Marianna, FL died Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Jake was born September 27, 1921 in Java, Dutch East Indies, now Indonesia, to his parents Jacobus and Anna Huizer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, wife and mother of his children, Opal Pitman Huizer, and wife, Ruth Conrad.

He is survived by his two children, five grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren: Robert Charles (Bobby) Huizer and wife, Becky, and their children; Anneke Huizer Crowe and husband, Jon (children: Jac, Hannah, and Mary Grace), and Mandy Huizer Rodawold and husband Pat (children: Louie, Annie, Ruthie, Elsie, and Katie) ; Anneke Huizer Large and husband, Lynn, and their children; Russell Large and wife Kristin (children: Katelynn and Caroline), Lynn Huizer Large and wife Michaelann (children: Jacob, Addilynn, and Cecilia), and Robert Large and wife Karen (children: Emily and Lachlan). Many loved relatives still reside in The Netherlands. He is affectionately called “Koos”, a Dutch nickname for Jacobus, by family and friends.

Jake is a veteran of WWII having served as First Lieutenant in the Royal Dutch Air Force as a fighter pilot and fought with the allied forces in the Pacific campaign carrying out around one hundred missions. He settled in the United States following the war and came to Marianna when Graham Air Force base formed, as a flight instructor. He trained many fighter pilots during his tenure there. Following the closure of the base, Jake reentered his civil engineering background and worked with the Department of Transportation in that capacity until retirement. Jake was a member of First United Methodist Church and served faithfully there on many committees, taught Sunday school for over twenty five years, and served as Lay Speaker for many years.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, with Reverend Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. Private Interment will be Sunday in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Marianna with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 9 AM until 9:50 AM in the Wesley Center at First United Methodist Church.

The family requests memorials to First United Methodist Church, in Jake’s name, be considered in lieu of flowers.