Chipola employees awarded for service

MARIANNA – Employees of Chipola College were recognized for years of service during the first staff meeting of the school year on August 12.

Employees were awarded certificates in five-year increments. The following were recognized:

Five years: Darwin Gilmore, Beverly Hambright, Clint Howell, Matthew Hughes, Curtis Jenkins, Tina Maloy, Charity Sikora, Jennifer White and Leigh Ellen Whittington.

Fifteen years: Glenda Bethel, Mark Ebel, Terri Fowler, Lillie Hamil, Belinda Hendrix, Robert Martin, Amie Myers, John Tracy Spikes, Matthew White and Stan Young.

Twenty years: Vickie Jones and Charles Sirmon.

Twenty-Five years: Julie Fuqua, Vicki Mathis, and Shanda O’Bryan.

Thirty years: Mary B. Hamilton and Angela Tyler.

Thirty-Five years: Dennis Everett