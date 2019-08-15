Chipola employees awarded for service

MARIANNA – Employees of Chipola College were recognized for years of service during the first staff meeting of the school year on August 12.
Employees were awarded certificates in five-year increments. The following were recognized:
Five years: Darwin Gilmore, Beverly Hambright, Clint Howell, Matthew Hughes, Curtis Jenkins, Tina Maloy, Charity Sikora, Jennifer White and Leigh Ellen Whittington.
Five year employees are, from left: Darwin Gilmore, Curtis Jenkins, Charity Sikora, Tina Maloy, Matthew Hughes, Leigh Ellen Whittington and Jennifer White. Not pictured: Beverly Hambright and Clint Howell.
Fifteen years: Glenda Bethel, Mark Ebel, Terri Fowler, Lillie Hamil, Belinda Hendrix, Robert Martin, Amie Myers, John Tracy Spikes, Matthew White and Stan Young.
Fifteen year employees are, from left: Stan Young, Mark Ebel, Belinda Hendrix, Glenda Bethel, Terri Fowler, John Tracy Spikes, Lillie Hamil and Matthew White. Not pictured: Robert Martin and Amie Myers.
Twenty years: Vickie Jones and Charles Sirmon.
Here, 20-year employee Charles Sirmon (left) accepts his award from Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons. Not pictured: Vickie Jones.
Twenty-Five years: Julie Fuqua, Vicki Mathis, and Shanda O’Bryan.
Twenty-five year employees are, from left: Vicki Mathis, Shanda O’Bryan and Julie Fuqua.
Thirty years: Mary B. Hamilton and Angela Tyler.
Thirty year employees are, from left: Angela Tyler and Mary Bruce Hamilton.
Thirty-Five years: Dennis Everett
Here, 35-year employee Dennis Everett (left) accepts his award from Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons.
