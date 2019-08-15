Thursday, August 22, 4-5:30pm in the Washington County Ag Center east wing. Come learn all about our 4-H clubs and projects, meet your club leaders, get a calendar of events for the year, and sign-up for fun give-away items.

Our 4-H clubs focus on different projects and include: Baking Buddies, Blazing Hooves, LEGO & Create, Fire Ants, Plant InvestiGators, Livestock, Sure Shots, and Top Nocks. 4-H Clubs meet at least one time a month for fun, educational activities, and leadership and communication skills development in these projects – baking, creative arts, gardening/plant science, horse, beef, swine, poultry, rabbit, skeet, trap, sporting clays, and archery. 4-H has competitive opportunities, day camp workshops and overnight camping experiences for youth.

4-H is open to all youth in Washington County ages 5-18 years old and is the official youth development program of the University of Florida extension program. If you have questions before open house, contact County Extension Director, Julie Pigott Dillard, at 638-6180 or juliepd@ufl.edu. We hope to see you at 4-H Open House!