Simmons obit

Wanda Sue Simmons, 81, of Marianna, Florida passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born March 3, 1938 to Milton Mundine and Estelle Ruby Clark.

A part of the community of Marianna since 1970, Wanda was member of the Moose Lodge and was employed as a driver for J Tran Transportation until retirement.

Mrs. Simmons was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Gene Simmons; son-in-law, Miguel Solis, Jr., and great-grandson Jacob Joe Solis.

Wanda is survived by her sons, John Milton Wallace (Patricia) of Altha, William Avery Wallace, Bobby Gene Simmons, Jr. (Tammi); daughter, Linda Beth Solis; all of Marianna, sisters, Brenda Arthur (Will D) and Glenda Easley, both of Rockport, Texas; grandchildren, Christina Dickson, Ashley Perkins, Kimberly Blalock, Elizabeth Barton, Rebecca Allen, and Amanda McKenzie, as well as a host of friends.

No services are planned at this time.