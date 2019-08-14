School Board meeting

The Washington County School Board met for their regular monthly meeting on Monday, August 12.

The following consent items were approved:

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of Budget Amendment

2. Approval of Minutes – Regular Board Meeting July 8

3. Approval of Minutes – Special Board Meeting July 22

4. Approval of Minutes – Budget Hearing July 29

5. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

6. Approval of agreement between FPTC and PearsonVue

7. Approval of FPTC 2019-2020 Articulation Agreement between the Washington County School Board and the Calhoun County School Board

8. Approval of FPTC 2019-2020 Articulation Agreement between the Washington County School Board and the Holmes County School Board

9. Approval of FPTC 2019-2020 Articulation Agreement between the Washington County School Board and the Jackson County School Board

10. Approval of 2019-2020 Articulation Agreement between FPTC and the Washington County School Board

11. Approval of change order for Chipley High School exhaust hood system for Culinary Arts

12. Approval of MOU with PanCare of Florida, Inc.

13. Approval to change 6-Hour Paras to 7-hour Paras

14. Approval of the PAEC Professional Learning Catalog 2019-2020

15. Approval of WCSD Level II Principal Preparation Program

16. Approval of contract to provide Professional Law Enforcement and Related Services

17. Approval of Kate M. Smith Elementary School lease agreement with Xerox Corporation

18. Approval of back flow inspector’s supplement

19. Approval of Purchase Order to PC Solutions and Integration, Inc.

20. Approval of the 5-Year District Facilities Work Plan

21. Approval of FPTC 2019-2020 Adult Education and Family Literacy Grant Summaries

The following personnel items were approved:

DISTRICT

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Cassie Riley, speech language pathologist, effective retroactive August 1, 2019, pending pre-employment screening

FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Scott Marsceill, correctional officer instructor, effective August 13, 2019 pending pre-employment screening

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Paul Goulding, digital video/audio technician instructor, effective August 13, 2019, pending pre-employment screening

3. Approval of resignation of Gwendolyn Summer Alford, student affairs manager, effective August 1, 2019

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Vanessa Newman, paraprofessional, retroactive August 2, 2019

2. Approval of resignation of Cynthia Wynn, paraprofessional, effective July 29, 2019

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Savanna Steele, paraprofessional, effective August 13, 2019

4. Approval of resignation of Pamela Sowell, academic analyst, effective July 26, 2019

MAINTENANCE

1. Approval of retirement of James W. Leavins, Jr., painter, effective July 31, 2019

OKEECHOBEE YOUTH DEVELOPMENT CENTER

1. Approval retirement of Dale Durrance, teacher, effective August 12, 2019

2. Approval of resignation of Linda Jolly, teacher, effective July 31, 2019

ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Shamara Ware, teacher, effective retroactive August 2, 2019

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Pamela Sowell, academic analyst, effective retroactive August 2, 2019

TRANSPORATION

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Elton Wayne Kolmetz, bus driver, effective retroactive August 1, 2019

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Cord Nettles, bus driver, effective retroactive August 1, 2019

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Krissy Campbell, bus driver, effective retroactive August 1, 2019

VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1. Approval of resignation of Michelle Conner, paraprofessional, effective July 30, 2019

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Kristen Macomber, teacher, effective retroactive August 2, 2019

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Rachel Yates, teacher, effective retroactive August 5, 2019

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Vicki Syfrett, support facilitation, effective retroactive August 2, 2019

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL

1. Approval of employment recommendation of George Fisher, teacher, effective retroactive August 2, 2019

WASHINGTON ACADEMY FOR VARYING EXCEPTIONALITIES

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Candice Jackson, paraprofessional, effective retroactive August 2, 2019

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Cynthia Wynn, teacher, effective retroactive August 2, 2019

3. Approval of resignation of Dominique Everett, paraprofessional, effective August 2, 2019