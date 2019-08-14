City Council meeting

The Chipley City Council met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 13. The first item on the agenda was the presentation of a Certificate of Appreciation to Angel Belcher: In grateful appreciation for providing meals to residents in the Chipley area and the Northwest Florida Region following Hurricane Michael.

Other agenda items that were approved included:

Resolution No. 19-33, Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Budget Amendment, that will decrease the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Budget by $44,683.

Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Budget and TRIM Schedule, which approves the required schedule of dates and times for the tentative and final public hearings as well as all other steps required for the annual budget and millage process.

Termination and Release of Lease Agreement with Porter Construction, which approves the termination and release of the Pike Pond lease agreement in the amount of $1,899.00.

Resolution No. 19-34, which certifies the Council’s support for the Florida Department of Transportation District Three and the process for studying and alleviating congestion on State Road 77 that travels through Chipley.

Council members also approved a special workshop for disaster recovery funding information. The workshop is scheduled for August 19 at 5 p.m.