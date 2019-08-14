Anniversary celebration at Mt. Ararat

Members of Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church will be honoring their pastor, Rev. Dr. H.G. McCollough, and his wife with a 40th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, August 25.

Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service will be at 11 a.m. A delicious lunch will follow the morning service. The afternoon worship service will be at 3 p.m.

Everyone is invited to join in this special celebration and be blessed.

The church is located at 1233 Old Bonifay Road in Chipley. For more information, you may call 850 638-4284 or 850 638-4035 or 850 260-2299.