Young obit

Donald E. Young, age 60 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Donald was born on July 5, 1959 in Bay County, Florida to AJ and Gladys Corbin Young. He worked in the construction industry and was a dry wall specialist. He was a member of Miracle Valley Spirit of Holiness Fellowship Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Jeannie Young of Chipley, FL; three sons: Timothy Earl Young (Ashley) of Chipley, FL, Donnie Lee Young of Chipley, FL, Levi Marshall Young of Chipley, FL; four brothers: William Jay Young (Sherrie) of Panama City, FL, Billy Ray Young of Southport, FL, Robert Clay Young of Chipley, FL, Ronnie Lynn Young of Southport, FL; three sisters: Patricia Sue Rutherford of Panama City, FL, Judy Berrington (Dennis) of Vernon, FL, Tammy Taylor of Chipley, FL; six grandchildren: Elijah Young, Brantley Young, Anniston Young, Kensley Young, Easton Young, and Braxton Young.

Funeral service will be held 11A.M. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Miracle Valley Spirit of Holiness Fellowship Church with Rev. W.D. King officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Miracle Valley Spirit of Holiness Fellowship Church, 3754 Bunyon Drive, Chipley, Florida 32428.