Schack obit

William (Bill) Alfred Schack, born on September 20, 1936, passed away on August 12, 2019, at Jackson Hospital. He was born in Greenwood, FL, graduated from Greenwood High School and Chipola Jr. College, and attended the University of Florida.

Bill served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Tampa, Fl, where he met his wife, Linda, and also was stationed in Osaka, Japan. Following the service, he worked with his father in the family dairy business, ultimately buying and operating the dairy, one of the last in Florida to sell raw milk in glass bottles and deliver to homes. After selling the dairy, he raised Polled Hereford cattle and quality hay on his farm in Two Egg. He sold the farm and worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural carrier until he was forced to retire after suffering a disabling heart attack.

Unwilling to be idle, he took up woodworking. He especially liked to make beautiful bird feeders, bird houses, and mail boxes. He enjoyed going to craft shows and meeting people through his woodwork. Parkinson’s Disease finally forced him to give it up.

Whatever Bill did, he did it to honor God. Volunteering with Covenant Hospice/ Covenant Care presented a meaningful way to do that. Throughout 20 years of volunteer work, he helped many people who were struggling with their prognoses and helping them to see that God loved them and would be with them. It was a wonderful way to make a difference in people’s lives.

What Bill most loved was reading the Bible and teaching it to others. He was a longtime active member of First United Methodist Church and taught the Dean Skaggs Sunday School class for many years, as well as other Bible study groups. It would be his joy, not that people would remember him– only Jesus.

He is predeceased by his parents, M.A. and Helen Schack. He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Sue Ellen Schack of Birmingham; son, Andy Schack and wife, Michelle of Bonifay; granddaughters, Carrie Turner and husband, Mark of Birmingham, Megan Ward and husband, Jonathan, Katie Schack, and Melody Schack, all of Bonifay; and four great-grandchildren: Noah, Gabrian, Charis, and Elias Turner. He is also survived by brothers, Charles Schack and wife Jean, Martin Schack and wife Aggie; and sister, Celeta Ditty and husband Jimmy; sister-in-law Sandra Powers; and several nieces and a nephew.

The family wishes to thank the nurses of Jackson Hospital for their kindness and expert care along with the compassionate people of Covenant Care.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church with Reverend Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Baptist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church.

For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Marianna, and Covenant Care, in his honor, would be very appreciated.