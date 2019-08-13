HANNAH PATTON named Distinguished Young Woman of Washington County 2020

KIERSTEN GILMORE named Distinguished Young Woman of Vernon 2020

Local scholarship program awards $2,600.00 in cash scholarships to participants

On Saturday, August 10, Hannah Patton was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Washington County 2020 and Kiersten Gilmore was named Distinguished Young Woman of Vernon 2020, at the Distinguished Young Women of Washington County scholarship program. The participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).

Hannah, a senior at Chipley High School, won a total of $1,075.00 in cash scholarships and Kiersten, a senior at Vernon High School won a total of $750.00 in cash scholarships. Both girls will have the honor of representing our area at the Distinguished Young Women of Florida state finals in Fort Walton Beach in February.

Throughout the next year, Hannah and Kiersten will represent Washington County at various public events and serve as role models to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible. For more information about the Distinguished Young Women program, please visit online at distinguishedyw.org.

DYW OF WASHINGTON COUNTY HANNAH PATTON $500.00

DYW OF VERNON KIERSTEN GILMORE $350.00

Overall Scholastic Award ASHTIN WILLIAMS $150.00

1st Scholastic Honoree HANNAH PATTON $100.00

2nd Scholastic Honoree JABRIYA HARGROVE $75.00

Overall Interview Award KIERSTEN GILMORE $150.00

1st Interview Honoree ASHTIN WILLIAMS $100.00

2nd Interview Honoree ISABELLA FLOWERS $75.00

Overall Talent Award HANNAH PATTON $125.00

1st Talent Honoree KIERSTEN GILMORE $100.00

2nd Talent Honoree ASHTIN WILLIAMS $75.00

Overall Fitness Award HANNAH PATTON $100.00

1st Fitness Honoree KIERSTEN GILMORE $75.00

2nd Fitness Honoree ASHTIN WILLIAMS $50.00

Overall Self-Expression Award HANNAH PATTON $100.00

1st Self-Expression Honoree KIERSTEN GILMORE $75.00

2nd Self-Expression Honoree ASHTIN WILLIAMS $50.00

DYW Spirit Award HANNAH PATTON $150.00

BYBS Award (TIE) JADE GARVIN $100.00

BYBS Award (TIE) ISABELLA FLOWERS $100.00

TOTAL CASH SCHOLARSHIPS AWARDED $2,600.00