Arrazatee obit

Carlos Arrazattee, 66, of Greenwood, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Noland Specialty Hospital in Dothan, Al.

He was born November 23, 1952 in El Salvador to Carlos and Lyla Baires Arrazattee. Carlos soon after, came to America and lived here his entire life where he owned and operated a restaurant.

Carlos is survived by his wife, Jill T. Arrazattee.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Bascom Assembly of God Church with Reverends John Lawrence and Danny Sumerlin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

More obituary information is forthcoming.