Cooper obit

Mrs. Constance ‘Connie’ Josephine Cooper, age 69, of Bonifay, Florida passed away August 11, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born April 6, 1950 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Clarence Vendor Elmore and Vertie Lee Corbitt Elmore.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her son, Louie Don Fortune, Jr., one sister, Linda Faye Enos and two brothers, Ronald Lee Elmore Sr. and Lamar Vendor Elmore.

Mrs. Cooper is survived by three daughters, Candace Cain of Phenix City, AL, Donna Ramos of Panama City, FL, Natalie Dillingham of Enterprise, AL; one brother, Wayne Elmore of Lafayette, LA; six grandchildren, Steven Randall Singletary III, Seth Robert Singletary, Louie Don Fortune III, Megan Alyssa Fortune, Nathan Dean Dillingham, Madison Elizabeth Dillingham.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.