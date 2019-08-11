Carter obit

Effie Mae Carter, 73, of Marianna died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home.

Mae was born November 11, 1945 to the late Jim Daniels and Lovie B. Daniels. She was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County and a homemaker.

Mae is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Chester Ellis Carter; two sisters, Sarah Conner and Mary Fears; a brother, Charles Daniels.

Survivors include her husband, Earl Carter; son, Kevin Earl Carter; daughters, Tammy Kay Brown (Calvin), Windy Marshell Funk (Adam), Kimberly Jan Perez (Alfred); sister, Clara Jones (Terry); brother, Buddy Smitherman; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Buddy Smitherman officiating. Interment will follow in Round Lake Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home.