Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 79 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from I-10 to U. S. 90 – Work activities are scheduled to begin the week of Monday, Aug. 12. The project will include milling and resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 90, installation of a new watermain from Brock Road to north of U.S. 90, and replacement of a box culvert between East Evans Avenue and Cool Street. The project is anticipated to be complete winter 2019.

Hicks Road Bridge Replacement over West Pittman Creek – Hicks Road is closed and all through traffic should utilize the newly constructed detour route. Local traffic needing access to Hicks Road will utilize the temporary replacement bridge. Signs are in place to direct traffic through the detour.

– Hicks Road is closed and all through traffic should utilize the newly constructed detour route. Local traffic needing access to Hicks Road will utilize the temporary replacement bridge. Signs are in place to direct traffic through the detour. Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek- Crews continue deck work on the new bridge. Valee Road remains closed and traffic detoured via S.R. 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

Washington County:

S.R. 77 Widening from North of County Road 279 to North of Blue Lake Road – North and southbound traffic between Peel and Clayton roads will be transitioned to the newly constructed southbound lanes 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. The shift will allow crews to complete reconstruction efforts of the northbound lanes. Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime lane closures in the area as crew prepare to shift traffic. All travel lanes will be clearly marked and additional signage placed to assist travelers

S.R. 79 Widening from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to South of Interstate 10 (I-10) in Holmes County -Approximately nine miles of north and southbound traffic on S.R. 79, between Pate Pond Road and Interstate 10, in Washington and Holmes counties will be shifted to the newly constructed northbound travel lanes Sunday, Aug. 11. The shift will allow crews to begin reconstruction efforts on the existing southbound roadway. Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 as crews prepare to transition the traffic.

I-10 Resurfacing from the Holmes County Line to East of S.R. 77 – Crews will begin milling and resurfacing under the S.R. 277 overpass. Drivers will encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 to 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16 as crews perform paving operations.

I-10 Resurfacing from East of S.R. 77 to the Jackson County Line – Crews will be placing embankment for guardrail, shoulder closures are anticipated. Any work requiring a lane closure will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

U.S. 90 Bridge Inspection west of S.R. 277– East and westbound traffic will encounter interment lane restrictions three miles west of S.R. 277 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.