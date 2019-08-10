Smothers obit

Linda B. Smothers, age 75, passed from this life August 9, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, AL. She was born in Columbus, GA on December 9, 1943 to Israel and Bertie (Snellgrove) Baxter.

Mrs. Linda worked in the Supervisor of Elections Office for Washington County. She was a life-long resident of Washington County and a member of the Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church.

Mrs. Linda is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joe Smothers, one daughter, Donna Kay Smothers, and her brother and sister-in-law, James Baxter and wife Betty.

She is survived by her two sons, Gerald Smothers and wife Linda, Dennis Smothers and his girlfriend Crystal, five grandchildren, Merisha Brock and husband Buddy, Haley Smothers, Noah Smothers, Chase Smothers and girlfriend Brooke Helms, and Jordan Smothers, and 3 great grandchildren, Branson, Harper, and Emery.

Funeral service will be held 11:00A.M., Monday, August 12, 2019 at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Craft officiating. Interment will follow in the church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4-6:00P.M., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel.