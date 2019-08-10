McAdams obit

Dennis L. McAdams, age 77 of Chipley, passed from this life on August 8, 2019.

Dennis was born on August 2, 1942 in Franklin, Ohio to Charles and Mina Duke McAdams. He was a heavy equipment operator and was known as a jack of all trades. He enjoyed fishing and loved his western shows.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife: Ella McAdams.

He is survived by his three sons: Shawn McAdams, Chris McAdams, and Dennis L. McAdams II; one daughter: Kathy McAdams; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.