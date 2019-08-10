FWC uncovers major fish and wildlife violations in long-term undercover investigation

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) investigation led to the arrests on Friday, Aug. 9, of three suspects in Levy and Pinellas counties for violating state laws pertaining to illegally harvesting and selling various fish and wildlife. Fifteen additional suspects were served with notice to appear citations in Levy, Orange, Pinellas and Broward counties.

As part of a long-term investigation initiated in May 2017, FWC investigators managed to engage with this group of associates to gain information and evidence. The suspects were taking deer out of season, alligators without licenses and permits, and protected gopher tortoises. During a closure in response to red tide, they illegally took snook, jeopardizing the fishery’s recovery.

“Organized criminal operations like this pose serious environmental and economic consequences,” said Col. Curtis Brown, head of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “They damage our precious natural resources and create black markets that undermine the legal process. We do our best to put a stop to these crimes, supporting law-abiding business owners, landowners and those who enjoy recreating in Florida.”

“Many Floridians make their living in and around Florida’s waters, and when a group of individuals disregard the conservation efforts of so many, it’s encouraging to see the FWC and agency partners work hard to bring those individuals to justice,” said JD Dickenson, Coastal Conservation Association Florida chairman. “CCA Florida is proud of the hard work that FWC officers do in protecting the resources that we all enjoy.”

“As an advocate for sportsmen’s groups in Florida, I applaud FWC law enforcement for its efforts to protect our resources,” said Lane Stephens, a long-time lobbyist for hunting and fishing organizations in Florida.

There are still aspects of this investigation that are ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

The public can also help by reporting suspected violations to the FWC. Call the Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or text or email to Tip@MyFWC.com.

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

James Alexander Smith

DOB 06/03/1956

CHARGE 1: Unlawful sale of deer

F.S. 379.404(5) – 3rd Degree Felony

CHARGE 2: Taking/Possession of deer during the closed season

F.S. 379.404(3) – 1st Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 3: Unlawful sale of deer

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) / F.A. C. 68A-12.004(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 4: Illegal take/possession of American alligator

F.S. 379.409(1) – 3rd Degree Felony

CHARGE 5: Unlawful sale of American alligator

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) / F.A. C. 68A-25.002(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 6: Unlawful sale of deer

F.S. 379.404(5) – 3rd Degree Felony

CHARGE 7: Taking/Possession of deer during the closed season

FS 379.404(3) – 1st Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 8: Unlawful sale of deer

F.S. 379.404(5) – 3rd Degree Felony

Sherod Christopher Strawder

DOB 05/05/1968

CHARGE 1: Possession of snook three fish or more in excess of the daily bag limit

F.S. 379.407(4)(a)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 2: Sale of saltwater product without a saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 3: Sale of snook

F.A.C. 68B-21.007(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 4: Possession of over the bag limit of snook

F.A.C. 68A-21.004(1)(b) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 5: Possession of snook during closed season

F.A.C. 68B-21.005(2)(b) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 6: Harvest or possession of snook for commercial purposes

68B-21.004(2) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 7: Possession of oversize/undersize snook Gulf Region

68B-21.003(b) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Aaronnette Jermeshal Shytresa Lee

DOB 5/28/1991

CHARGE 1: Possession of a short-barreled shotgun

FS 790.221(1) – 2nd Degree Felony

The following individuals were issued Notice to Appear citations on Aug. 9, 2019:

Illie McIntosh Jr.

DOB 04/04/1955

CHARGE 1: Unlawful purchase of saltwater product by dealer or restaurant from other than licensed dealer

F.S. 379.362(8)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 2: No saltwater retail license

F.S. 379.361(2)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 3: Unlawful purchase of freshwater game fish

68A-23.009(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 4: Unlawful purchase of freshwater game fish

68A-23.009(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Darryl Sherod James

DOB 10/26/1961

CHARGE 1: Unlawful purchase of alligator

68A-25.002(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 2: Unlawful purchase of alligator

68A-25.002(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Emmitt Laurent Brown

DOB 01/16/1980

CHARGE 1: Unlawful purchase of freshwater game fish

68A-23.009(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 2: Unlawful purchase of alligator

68A-25.002(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Tej Prakash Bhojnauth

DOB 03/21/1965

CHARGE 1: Possession of deer out of season

F.S. 379.404(1)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 2: Possession of deer out of season

F.S. 379.404(1)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 3: Unlawful purchase of snook

68B-21.007(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Kumar Persaud Naurang

DOB 01/03/1960

CHARGE 1: Illegal purchase of deer

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 2: Possession of deer out of season

F.S. 379.404(1)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Somal Persaud Haimdas

DOB 09/10/1965

CHARGE 1: Possession of deer out of season

F.S. 379.404(1)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Larry Kenson Charlery

DOB 01/11/1989

CHARGE 1: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 2: No retail license

F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 3: Major violation- no saltwater products license

F.S. 379.407(7)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 4: Illegal purchase of deer

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Seeraj Bire

DOB 05/04/1975

CHARGE 1: Illegal purchase of turkey

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 2: Illegal purchase of deer

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 3: Illegal purchase of deer

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 4: Illegal sale of deer

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (7)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 5: Possession of deer out of season

F.S. 379.404(1)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Robert Jonathan Cresser

DOB 02/24/1972

CHARGE 1: Illegal purchase of deer

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Narrad Persaud

DOB 03/15/1944

CHARGE 1: Illegal purchase of deer

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Suraj Persaud

DOB 09/12/1975

CHARGE 1: Unlawful purchase of snook

68B-21.007(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Michael Antonio Smith

DOB 09/26/1971

CHARGE 1: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 2: Unlawful purchase of saltwater product by dealer or restaurant from other than licensed dealer

F.S. 379.362(8)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 3: Major violation- no saltwater products license

F.S. 379.407(7)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Joe Earl Rowe

DOB 08/07/1956

CHARGE 1: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 2: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 3: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 4: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 5: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 6: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 7: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 8: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 9: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 10: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 11: No retail license

F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 12: No retail license

F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 13: No retail license

F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 14: No retail license

F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 15: No retail license

F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 16: No retail license

F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 17: No retail license

F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 18: No retail license

F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 19: No retail license

F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 20: No retail license

F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 21: Possession of undersize sheepshead

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68B-59.003(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 22: Possession of undersize sheepshead

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68B-59.003(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 23: Possession of undersize sheepshead

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68B-59.003(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 24: Possession of undersize sheepshead

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68B-59.003(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 25: Possession of undersize sheepshead

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68B-59.003(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 26: Possession of undersize sheepshead

F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68B-59.003(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 27: Major violation- no saltwater products license 2ndviolation

F.S. 379.407(7)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 28: No freshwater dealer license

F.S. 379.363(1)(b)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 29: No freshwater dealer license

F.S. 379.363(1)(b)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Konstantinos P. Apergis

DOB 07/07/1947

CHARGE 1: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 2: No saltwater products license

F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 3: Major violation- no saltwater products license

F.S. 379.407(7)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

George Louis McBride

DOB 06/15/1955

CHARGE 1: Unlawful sale of freshwater game fish

68A-23.009 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

CHARGE 2: Unlawful sale of freshwater game fish

68A-23.009 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor