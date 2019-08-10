FWC uncovers major fish and wildlife violations in long-term undercover investigation

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) investigation led to the arrests on Friday, Aug. 9, of three suspects in Levy and Pinellas counties for violating state laws pertaining to illegally harvesting and selling various fish and wildlife. Fifteen additional suspects were served with notice to appear citations in Levy, Orange, Pinellas and Broward counties.
As part of a long-term investigation initiated in May 2017, FWC investigators managed to engage with this group of associates to gain information and evidence. The suspects were taking deer out of season, alligators without licenses and permits, and protected gopher tortoises. During a closure in response to red tide, they illegally took snook, jeopardizing the fishery’s recovery.
“Organized criminal operations like this pose serious environmental and economic consequences,” said Col. Curtis Brown, head of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “They damage our precious natural resources and create black markets that undermine the legal process. We do our best to put a stop to these crimes, supporting law-abiding business owners, landowners and those who enjoy recreating in Florida.”
“Many Floridians make their living in and around Florida’s waters, and when a group of individuals disregard the conservation efforts of so many, it’s encouraging to see the FWC and agency partners work hard to bring those individuals to justice,” said JD Dickenson, Coastal Conservation Association Florida chairman. “CCA Florida is proud of the hard work that FWC officers do in protecting the resources that we all enjoy.”
“As an advocate for sportsmen’s groups in Florida, I applaud FWC law enforcement for its efforts to protect our resources,” said Lane Stephens, a long-time lobbyist for hunting and fishing organizations in Florida.
There are still aspects of this investigation that are ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.
The public can also help by reporting suspected violations to the FWC. Call the Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or text or email to Tip@MyFWC.com.
The suspects and their charges are as follows:
James Alexander Smith
DOB 06/03/1956
CHARGE 1: Unlawful sale of deer
F.S. 379.404(5) – 3rd Degree Felony
CHARGE 2: Taking/Possession of deer during the closed season
F.S. 379.404(3) – 1st Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 3: Unlawful sale of deer
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) / F.A. C. 68A-12.004(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 4: Illegal take/possession of American alligator
F.S. 379.409(1) – 3rd Degree Felony
CHARGE 5: Unlawful sale of American alligator
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) / F.A. C. 68A-25.002(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 6: Unlawful sale of deer
F.S. 379.404(5) – 3rd Degree Felony
CHARGE 7: Taking/Possession of deer during the closed season
FS 379.404(3) – 1st Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 8: Unlawful sale of deer
F.S. 379.404(5) – 3rd Degree Felony
Sherod Christopher Strawder
DOB 05/05/1968
CHARGE 1: Possession of snook three fish or more in excess of the daily bag limit
F.S. 379.407(4)(a)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 2: Sale of saltwater product without a saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 3: Sale of snook
F.A.C. 68B-21.007(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 4: Possession of over the bag limit of snook
F.A.C. 68A-21.004(1)(b) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 5: Possession of snook during closed season
F.A.C. 68B-21.005(2)(b) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 6: Harvest or possession of snook for commercial purposes
68B-21.004(2) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 7: Possession of oversize/undersize snook Gulf Region
68B-21.003(b) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Aaronnette Jermeshal Shytresa Lee
DOB 5/28/1991
CHARGE 1: Possession of a short-barreled shotgun
FS 790.221(1) – 2nd Degree Felony
The following individuals were issued Notice to Appear citations on Aug. 9, 2019:
Illie McIntosh Jr.
DOB 04/04/1955
CHARGE 1: Unlawful purchase of saltwater product by dealer or restaurant from other than licensed dealer
F.S. 379.362(8)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 2: No saltwater retail license
F.S. 379.361(2)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 3: Unlawful purchase of freshwater game fish
68A-23.009(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 4: Unlawful purchase of freshwater game fish
68A-23.009(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Darryl Sherod James
DOB 10/26/1961
CHARGE 1: Unlawful purchase of alligator
68A-25.002(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 2: Unlawful purchase of alligator
68A-25.002(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Emmitt Laurent Brown
DOB 01/16/1980
CHARGE 1: Unlawful purchase of freshwater game fish
68A-23.009(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 2: Unlawful purchase of alligator
68A-25.002(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Tej Prakash Bhojnauth
DOB 03/21/1965
CHARGE 1: Possession of deer out of season
F.S. 379.404(1)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 2: Possession of deer out of season
F.S. 379.404(1)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 3: Unlawful purchase of snook
68B-21.007(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Kumar Persaud Naurang
DOB 01/03/1960
CHARGE 1: Illegal purchase of deer
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 2: Possession of deer out of season
F.S. 379.404(1)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Somal Persaud Haimdas
DOB 09/10/1965
CHARGE 1: Possession of deer out of season
F.S. 379.404(1)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Larry Kenson Charlery
DOB 01/11/1989
CHARGE 1: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 2: No retail license
F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 3: Major violation- no saltwater products license
F.S. 379.407(7)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 4: Illegal purchase of deer
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Seeraj Bire
DOB 05/04/1975
CHARGE 1: Illegal purchase of turkey
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 2: Illegal purchase of deer
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 3: Illegal purchase of deer
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 4: Illegal sale of deer
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (7)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 5: Possession of deer out of season
F.S. 379.404(1)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Robert Jonathan Cresser
DOB 02/24/1972
CHARGE 1: Illegal purchase of deer
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Narrad Persaud
DOB 03/15/1944
CHARGE 1: Illegal purchase of deer
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68A-12.004 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Suraj Persaud
DOB 09/12/1975
CHARGE 1: Unlawful purchase of snook
68B-21.007(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Michael Antonio Smith
DOB 09/26/1971
CHARGE 1: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 2: Unlawful purchase of saltwater product by dealer or restaurant from other than licensed dealer
F.S. 379.362(8)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 3: Major violation- no saltwater products license
F.S. 379.407(7)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Joe Earl Rowe
DOB 08/07/1956
CHARGE 1: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 2: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 3: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 4: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 5: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 6: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 7: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 8: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 9: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 10: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 11: No retail license
F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 12: No retail license
F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 13: No retail license
F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 14: No retail license
F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 15: No retail license
F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 16: No retail license
F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 17: No retail license
F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 18: No retail license
F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 19: No retail license
F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 20: No retail license
F.S. 379.362(2)(g)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 21: Possession of undersize sheepshead
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68B-59.003(1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 22: Possession of undersize sheepshead
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68B-59.003(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 23: Possession of undersize sheepshead
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68B-59.003(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 24: Possession of undersize sheepshead
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68B-59.003(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 25: Possession of undersize sheepshead
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68B-59.003(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 26: Possession of undersize sheepshead
F.S. 379.401(2)(a) & 68B-59.003(1) – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 27: Major violation- no saltwater products license 2ndviolation
F.S. 379.407(7)- 1st Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 28: No freshwater dealer license
F.S. 379.363(1)(b)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 29: No freshwater dealer license
F.S. 379.363(1)(b)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Konstantinos P. Apergis
DOB 07/07/1947
CHARGE 1: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 2: No saltwater products license
F.S. 379.361(2)(a)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 3: Major violation- no saltwater products license
F.S. 379.407(7)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
George Louis McBride
DOB 06/15/1955
CHARGE 1: Unlawful sale of freshwater game fish
68A-23.009 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
CHARGE 2: Unlawful sale of freshwater game fish
68A-23.009 (1)- 2nd Degree Misdemeanor