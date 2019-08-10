Collins obit

Mr. James Collins, of Panama City, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2019 in Panama City, Florida. He was 76 years old.

James was born on January 7, 1943 to the late George & Rose Mae (Potter) Collins in Panama City, Florida and served with the U.S. Army & the U.S. Army National Guard. James was an excellent cook and loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter: Stephanie Collins; two sons: James K. Collins and Craig A. Collins (Bridgit), all of Panama City, Florida; nine grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Ruby Moore of Alaska and Grace McCoy of Las Vegas, Nevada; two brothers: George Collins and Charles Collins, both of Panama City, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of James’ Life will be held 11 AM CST, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church of Panama City, Florida with Apostle David Woods, and Rev. Dr. Rufus Wood, officiating. Committal Services with Full Military Honors will be at the Redwood Cemetery of Panama City with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public viewing will be held 5-8 PM CST, Monday, August 12, 2019 & one hour prior to services on Tuesday, both at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church of Panama City, Florida.