Braxton obit

Mr. Roy Randall “Randy” Braxton, 63 of Westville, Florida died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his home in Westville, Florida.

Born Thursday, September 29, 1955 in Defuniak Springs, Florida, he was the son of the late Randall Braxton and the late Virginia Baughman Braxton.

Surviving are brother, Bo Braxton and wife Liz of Travelers Rest, SC, sister, Virginia “Zan” Byrd and husband David of Westville, FL, nephews, Christopher Byrd of Westville, FL and Cade Braxton of Travelers Rest, SC, niece, Jenna Braxton of Travelers Rest, SC, one great nephew, Colt Byrd.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Westville Community Church with the Rev. Paul Davis officiating. Interment will be in Westville Cemetery, Westville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Westville Community Church .