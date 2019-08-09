State Road 79 resurfacing and drainage project in Holmes County to begin

Work activities are scheduled to begin the week of Monday, Aug. 12 on State Road 79 in Holmes County. The transportation improvement project includes the following improvements:
I-10 to U.S. 90:
- Milling and resurfacing
- Placement of new signs and pavement markings.
Brock Road to north of U.S. 90:
- Utility Relocation
- Installation of new watermain
Between East Evans Avenue and Cool Street
- Replacement of box culvert
Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions during construction. U.S. 90 between East Evan Avenue and Cook Street will encounter a temporary detour late fall 2019 during the box culvert installation. The $1.8 million project is anticipated to be complete winter 2019.
All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.