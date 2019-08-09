SR 77 traffic shift between Peel Road and Clayton Road

North and southbound State Road 77 traffic between Peel and Clayton roads will be transitioned to the newly constructed southbound lanes 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. The shift will allow crews to complete reconstruction efforts of the northbound lanes. Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime lane closures in the area as crew prepare to shift traffic. All travel lanes will be clearly marked and additional signage placed to assist travelers.

This work is part of the $58 million construction project that includes expanding the existing road to four lanes, adding drainage and safety improvements and the placement of new roadway signs and pavement markings.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and use caution when driving through the work zone.