Hayes obit

Mrs. Hattie Mae Hayes, age 79 of Greenwood, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Signature Health Care at the Courtyard in Marianna, Florida.

Hattie was the seventh child born to William Bellamy, Sr., and Mattie Lou Borders Bellamy in the Mount Tabor Community. She was welcomed into the family on July 17, 1940.

Sister Hattie spent a happy, active life in the family farm, at Mount Tabor Elementary, and later Union Grove High School. She will be remembered as a basketball player, Glee Club member, being academically talented and a high-stepping majorette. She loved her many friends and school mates. While at Union Grove, she met the love of her life, Henry Clay Hayes, whom she married and they parented four lovely children: Toreatha Joyce, George Henry, Malisa and Deana.

As a teenager, she confessed Christ and joined in fellowship with Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. She loved attending church and singing gospel songs. Her love for praise and worship continued into adult life as she often joined sisters, Aree, Reola and Plassie for various programs as a group. Often she got talked into working on various Women’s Day programs and Pastor Anniversaries. Hattie continued to sing in the First Sunday Choir until recent health issues worsened. “God Kept Her” to come back to church after five major illnesses and surgeries to worship to praise Him.

Sister Hattie became an industrious wife, mother and homemaker; designing quilts, baking, and sewing for family. She loved her coworkers at Warner’s sewing factory, Sunland Training Center, and other worksites. Most of all she loved her family and Greenwood neighbors. The love in Greenwood is felt by those who visit the area.

Sister Hattie is predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Bellamy, Sr.; her husband, Henry Hayes; two children: Toreatha Hayes Mitchell and George Henry Hayes; three sisters: Isabell Allen, Plassie White and Aree Speights and brothers: George Lee Borders and Deacon William Bellamy, Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida with Reverend Dwight D. Cockerham, Sr. officiating.

Interment followed in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.