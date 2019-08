Little Miss Skylar Macy Gabriella Fussell of Miami, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on July 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 .M. in the Antioch/St. Phillip Cemetery, Antioch Community, Slocomb, AL with Minister Reuben Merritt officiating and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.