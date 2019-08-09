Corbin obit

Zenna E. Corbin, age 71, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2019 at her son’s residence surrounded by her loving family.

Zenna was born on October 14, 1947 in Broken Bow, Oklahoma to Brown H. Bell and Sara C. Gavin. In 1981 she opened Chipley Gun & Pawn. She served the community and state in many capacities including the CRA Board, Chamber Board, and was heavily involved in Habitat for Humanity. She also served as the State Committee Woman for the State of Florida Republican Party for many years. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Zeena was known for her love to help others but will be best remembered for the love she had for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brown and Sara Bell.

She is survived by her three sons: Dell Corbin (Cheryl) of Chipley, FL, Troy Corbin (Pam) of Chipley, FL, David Corbin (Wendy) of Chipley, FL; father to her children: Travis Corbin of Cottondale, FL; three brothers: Hiram Bell (Faye) of Graceville, FL, Stafford Bell of Graceville, FL, James Bell (Gail) of Graceville, FL; three sisters: Arlon DeForge of Chipley, FL, Charlotte Hughes of Faydette, AL, Melba Miles (Ralph) of Marianna, FL; ten grandchildren: Cierra Relyea (Byron), Jenna Corbin, Chandler Corbin, Alex Corbin (Kristina), Amberly Corbin, Davis Corbin, Sydney Corbin, Luke Clark, Ian Reardon, Kaitlin Thompson; two great grandchildren: Kinsley Corbin, Madison Relyea; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral service will be held 3P.M. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tim Patton and Bro. Jeep Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Noma Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 1-3P.M. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church.