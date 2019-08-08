Weakley obit

Barbara J. Weakley, age 64 of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born on July 21, 1955 in Clearwater, FL to William “Pete” Weakley and the late Maebelle (Creamer) Weakley.

Along with her father, she is survived by her son, Richard Allen and wife Marilyn of Provo, UT, two daughters, Nikki Kolmetz and husband Freddie of Chipley, FL, Ashley Pope and husband Mat of Chipley, FL, one sister, Elaine Mayfield of Chipley, FL, grandchildren, Mattie Kolmetz, Oleson Allen, Kyleigh Pope, Gunnar Allen, Cuppy Allen, Harper Pope, nephew, Peter Mayfield, nieces, Kendra White, Lauren Daily and her caregiver and best friend of 25 years, Cheryl Strickland.

The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

