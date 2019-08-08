WCSO K9 Kash assists in two traffic stops and three arrests

A Washington County K9 assisted deputies in the arrest of three individuals during two unrelated traffic stops over the weekend.

Around 11 p.m. August 3rd, a WCSO deputy stopped a Dodge truck traveling on Knotch Pond Lane in Chipley.

During the stop, K9 Kash was deployed and alerted to illegal narcotics in the vehicle. A search was conducted and deputies located a glass pipe and three bags of methamphetamine.

The driver, 57-year-old John William Dixon of Bonifay, and the passenger, 60-year-old Timothy Curtis McAdams were arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McAdams was arrested in March on multiple felony drug and weapon charges after WCSO conducted a search warrant at his home. He was released on a $41,000 bond in July.

McAdams is now being held without bond.

Just after 1 a.m. on August 5th, deputies stopped a vehicle speeding in a construction zone on State Road 79 near Union Hill Road.

During the stop, K9 Kash was deployed and again alerted to narcotics being present in the vehicle. The passenger, 52-year-old Susan Lee Young of Kentucky, was arrested and charged for possession of methamphetamine.

All three individuals were booked into the Washington County Jail.