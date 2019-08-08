WCFB schedules annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Washington County Farm Bureau is scheduled for Thursday, August 15, at the Washington County Agricultural Center. The evening’s activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. with dinner followed by a brief business meeting. The evening will feature entertainment by Four Calvary. Washington County Farm Bureau members will not want to miss this evening of food, fun and fellowship.

In order that adequate preparation can be made, members are encouraged to confirm their attendance by notifying the Farm Bureau Office, (850) 638-1756, no later than noon Monday, August 12.