Officers with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation on August 4. They made contact with the driver of the vehicle who was identified as Cruz Delgado, 55 of Marianna.

A subsequent search of the vehicle found a baggie containing a substance later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Delgado was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked for possession of a controlled substance.