Jensen obit

Joanne Metzger Jensen passed away June 26, 2019 in Graceville, FL at the age of 81.

Joanne was born in Berrien Springs, MI. Her parents were, Joseph & Edna Metzger. Joanne was married for 59 years to Roland Jensen, who passed away in 2018. Joanne leaves behind two children; Jennifer Winekoff of Enterprise, AL & Joey Jensen of Woodland, WA. Joanne also leaves behind five grandchildren.

Joanne graduated from high school in Green Forrest, Arkansas in 1955. She attended Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska. As a child & adult she resided in several places across the United States. Her most favorite places were: Arkansas, Florida, Syracuse, NY & Chicago. Joanne’s primary occupation was that of raising children and taking care of her parents and her aunt & uncle. Her favorite occupation outside the home was working for Associated Transport in Syracuse, NY as a payroll clerk for thirteen years.

Joanne was always the life of the party. You never knew what she was going to say. Besides liking cats & hats, she liked to have fun shopping and going on drives. She was not interested in material things. That said, material things would not have much value compared to the memories she has left her family & friends. Joanne was a member of the Bonifay Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Good Bye, Joanne, we miss you already! She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Roland Jensen, in Woodland, WA.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.