Clubb obit

Beverly B. Clubb, 68, of Greenwood, Florida passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in her home. A native of Denham Springs, Louisiana, Mrs. Clubb had resided in Jackson county for the past 16 years where she enjoyed taking care of her husband and family. She Loved the Lord and was a member of Cypress Grove Assembly of God Church.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Lee Brown and Florence Nancy Brown, one sister, Shirley Papizan, two brothers, Joseph Eugene Brown, and Charles Lee Brown.

Survivors include her husband, Dale V. Clubb; three sons, Grady Clubb (Sarah) of Marianna, James Clubb and Daniel Clubb, both of Greenwood; three daughters, Angela Clubb of French Settlement, Louisiana, Melissa Tyus (Brandon) of Greenwood and Amanda Clubb of Altha; one brother, Henry Edward Brown of Florence, Alabama; nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Welcome Assembly of God Church with Rev. Wayne Fussell officiating. Interment will follow at Cypress Grove Assembly of God with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at Welcome Assembly of God Church.