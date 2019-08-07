Wright obit

Jimmy Lynn Wright, 70, of Sneads passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home.

Born on July 8, 1949 in Greenville, Mississippi to Lonnie and Edith Wright, he was a 1968 graduate from Sneads High School and worked for Gulf Power as a welder mechanic for 33 years prior to his retirement in 2009. Jimmy Lynn loved his work family and maintained many of those relationships after retirement. He also served on the Sneads Town Council from October 1996 to May 2017; was a member of the Grand Ridge Masonic Lodge No. 169; and loved working in his yards and garden, spending time at home with his family and dogs, and simply enjoying life.

Jimmy Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Edith Wright and his only son, Jimmy Kevin Wright.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Theresa Wright, daughter Terri Bullock and her husband Matt Bullock, two granddaughters, Madeline Wright and Hayden Bullock, who were his pride and joy, siblings, Jerry Wright (Lee), Carolyn Bagget (Larry), Nick Wright and Paul Wright.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Sneads Assembly of God Church in Sneads, FL with Pastors Juno Douglas and Jimmy D. Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Pope Cemetery in Sneads, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Sneads Assembly of God Church.