SR 79 traffic shift between Pate Pond Road and Interstate 10

Approximately nine miles of north and southbound traffic on State Road 79, between Pate Pond Road and Interstate 10, in Washington and Holmes counties will be shifted to the newly constructed northbound travel lanes Sunday, Aug. 11. The shift will allow crews to begin reconstruction efforts on the existing southbound roadway. Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 as crews prepare to transition the traffic.

Variable message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the work and direct motorists through the traffic shift area. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.