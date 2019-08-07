David M. Hays, 66, of Marianna died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

A native of Columbus, OH, Mr. Hays resided in Jackson County for the past 23 years where he was employed by Anderson Construction Company as a quality control and safety officer; retiring in December of 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Francis Hays, and his grandchild, Taylor Hays-Jones.

Survivors include his former wife, 15 children, 27 grandchildren, and 4 brothers.

Memorial services will be at 5:30 PM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Damascus Freewill Baptist Church with Charles Johnson officiating.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” — 2 Timothy 4:7