Dunn Statement on Air Force Reconfirming F-35s at Tyndall AFB

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) issued the following statement in response to the Air Force’s announcement reconfirming the decision to base up to three F-35 squadrons at Tyndall Air Force Base:

“Today [Tuesday] President Trump and Vice President Pence reaffirmed their commitment to fully rebuilding Tyndall Air Force Base for the 5th generation fighter by 2023. This announcement gives certainty to our airmen at Tyndall and to the Panhandle as we continue to rebuild from Hurricane Michael,” said Dr. Dunn. “It’s clear the Air Force and the Trump Administration recognize the importance of investing in Tyndall as we modernize our warfighters. I look forward to continuing to work with the defense community to bring these squadrons in for a landing.”

Tyndall will become a purpose-built base for the 5th generation fighter with the addition of the F-35 squadrons. These squadrons will bring as many as 72 F-35s to Tyndall by 2023.