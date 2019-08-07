Baxley obit

Judy Baxley, age 65 of Chipley, passed from this life on August 6, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Judy was born in Rutledge, Alabama on August 31, 1953 to Thomas Barlow and Iona Jowers. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle for 19 years since coming from Luverne, Alabama. She loved spending time in her garden, playing bingo, and doing arts & crafts with the residents of Washington Rehab and Nursing Center, where she worked as a C.N.A for 15+ years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Robert Baxley; daughter: Teheena McFall; brother: Billy Joe Barlow; sister: Mary Branum.

She is survived by her three daughters: Sonya Cook of Perry, FL, Jessie Rene’ Sneed of Troy, AL, Michele Nixon (Mike) of Fountain, FL; one son: Kevin Melton of Chipley, FL; two brothers: Jerry Barlow (Frances) of Montgomery, AL, Jerome Barlow (Margie) of Montgomery, AL; one sister: Edna Walker of Montgomery, AL; step children: James Cecil Baxley of Panama City, FL, Cynthia Renee Carter (David) of Enterprise, AL; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.