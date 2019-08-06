Teen arrested for meth and battery on grandmother

A Washington County teen was taken into custody on drug and battery charges after punching his grandmother during an argument about using the family vehicle.

On July 31, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy responded to call regarding a disturbance at a residence on Greenwood Drive in Caryville. Prior to arriving at the home, the deputy encountered the suspect, 17-year-old Cameron Williams, walking down the road with a backpack.

Williams immediately told the deputy he had a firearm in the backpack and began to lay it on the ground.

During a search of Williams’ bag, the deputy located a loaded .38 caliber handgun, a digital scale, a glass pipe, and nearly 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Williams later admitted to punching his grandmother, who had visible injuries, several times.

Williams was booked into Washington County Jail on the charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and battery touch or strike.