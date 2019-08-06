Scarecrow and Craft Fest coming in September

Mark your calendars! Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society have announced the 8th Annual Scarecrow & Craft Fest will be held Saturday, September 21, at the Farmers Market pavilion in downtown Chipley. The family-friendly fest will include the annual scarecrow building contest, all kinds of crafts, local artists, a variety of vendors, and snacks and drinks. The History Museum will be open all day and the farmers market will be filled with lots of Fall produce and plants. The festival will run from 10AM until 2PM – rain or shine.

The public is invited to show your creativity by participating in the scarecrow building contest which features prizes (cash, ribbons, certificates, and admiration of your friends!) in three categories – adult, youth and groups. A $5 registration fee is due the day of the contest. Complete contest rules are available at WashingtonCountyHistoricalSociety.org or by calling 260-4049.

If you are a vendor, crafter, or artist who would like to participate in the festival, information is available at WashingtonCountyHistoricalSociety.org or by calling 638-0358. Calling early will ensure the best spot under the pavilion or on the lawn at the farmers market.

Chipley Garden Club’s scarecrow collection has been in hiding since Hurricane Michael sent them running for shelter last year and they are ready to come out into the sunlight. After being “fluffed up” later in August, the collection will be “invading” downtown and farmers market area. Keep an eye out! When you see them, it’s time to start work on your entry!