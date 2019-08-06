PHI Chapter awards grant-in-aid to education major

Back-to-school time always brings mixed emotions for students, parents, and educators. The air is charged with a unique blend of excitement and anxiety, with teachers serving as the crucial spokes that connect the student hub to the smooth outer rim of the wheels of educated, productive citizens of our free society. As classes begin this semester, members of Phi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International are happy to assist a very deserving young lady in her journey to join the ranks of many other key women educators worldwide. Pictured presenting this year’s grant-in-aid to Malone Senior Laney Baxter are Shirl Williams, Chair, and Geraldine DeFelix, Member of the Grant-in-Aid Committee.

Members recently celebrated the contributions of two special retired educators, Pamela Kitching and Nick Williams, who have reached their 50th year of membership in Phi Chapter of DKG. President Becky Beasley leads the chapter with an enthusiastic respect for those with years of experience, encouraging them to mentor and nurture younger educators with programs and projects aimed at promoting excellence in education. The Grant-in-Aid Project is part of this ongoing effort to attract bright, energetic students to seek college degrees in preparation for their chosen field of education. Phi members are passionate about “paying it forward” because they recognize the challenges education students face during their college days.