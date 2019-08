The Washington County Economic Development Council would like to invite representatives from each of the municipalities in the county to attend a special council meeting to discuss potential disaster relief projects for the county. This meeting has been scheduled for Monday, August 12, 5:00- 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Florida Panhandle Technical College Saunders Building – 757 Hoyt Street. Chipley. This will be a public meeting. If you have any questions, call Ted Everett at 638.4157.

