Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop leaving passenger injured

A Caryville man was arrested on Thursday after fleeing from a traffic stop on a motorcycle, leaving behind his injured passenger.

Just after 3 p.m. on August 1, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy initiated the traffic stop on Wilcox Crossing Road. The driver of the motorcycle pulled into a residence but accelerated while driving around the home as he attempted to flee from the deputy.

Out of concern for the passenger, the deputy canceled the pursuit. A short distance later the deputy observed the passenger lying face down in the roadway, injured and unconscious.

As the deputy stopped to care for the passenger, additional units began searching for the driver of the motorcycle.

After a pursuit with multiple agencies, 31-year-old Benjamin Taylor was apprehended by a WCSO deputy on Henry Gray Road and transported to the Holmes County Jail. Taylor is facing charges in Holmes County as well as one count of fleeing and eluding without regard to a person’s safety and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries in Washington County. He is currently out on bond in Washington County on an unrelated felony counterfeit case.

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.