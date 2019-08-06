Applewhite obit

Ronnie (Rooster) Applewhite, 61, of Marianna, FL died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his residence.

Ronnie was a loving father and brother. His love of fishing, working with his hands to make something beautiful, and animals was only surpassed by his love of family. He was charismatic and had a hand shake and smile for even his toughest moments. He was born and raised in Marianna, and was proud to call it home.

He is survived by daughters, Heather and Candace and their spouses Aaron Snyder and Benjamin Gann; sister Cathy Lee; brother Gary Applewhite, and his wife, Cindy.

He was preceded in death by George and Mary Lou Applewhite.

A memorial service will be 4 p.m. (CST), Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Three Rivers State Park. Park admission is $3.00 and exact change is required at the gate. Casual attire is requested and a pot-luck style reception will follow.