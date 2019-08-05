WCSO deputy locates meth in child’s car seat; couple arrested

A Vernon couple was arrested in Washington County last week after deputies found methamphetamine in a toddler’s car seat during a traffic stop in Vernon.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 22, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Moss Hill Road on State Road 77.

The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Jasmen Nicole Yon, originally provided a Florida identification card with the name Brooklyn Page to the deputy.

During the stop, deputies verified the passenger, 32-year-old Donald Thomas Pridgen had active warrants in both Walton and Bay counties. As Pridgen was being taken into custody a knife containing a heavy coating of methamphetamine residue was located on Pridgen.

Deputies then advised Yon they would be conducting a search of the vehicle, at which time she removed her child from a car seat located in the back seat of the truck. During the search deputies located a plastic bag containing approximately one gram of methamphetamine in the child’s car seat.

The bag of methamphetamine was laying on top of a pacifier.

Yon and Pridgen were both booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Once deputies verified Yon’s identity they confirmed she had active warrants out of both Bay and Franklin County. Yon is additionally charged with obstruction by disguise, cruelty towards a child that could result in injury, and driving with a suspended license.