Marsh obit

Mr. Alfred Devane Marsh, age 83, of Bonifay, Florida passed away August 2, 2019 at his home. He was born February 3, 1936 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Audie Marsh and Evelyn Haddan Marsh.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Marsh was preceded in death by two sons, Coleman Slay, Jr. and Ronnie Slay; three brothers, Ed Marsh, Ray Marsh and Wayne Marsh; one sister, Ann Kirk; one granddaughter, Kimberly Lipford.

Mr. Marsh is survived by one son, Joe Marsh and wife Ivy of Bonifay, FL; three daughters, Vickie Marsh of Bonifay, FL, Phyllis Walls of Phenix City, AL and Deborah Mayfield of Chipley, FL; one brother, Donnie Marsh and wife Kathy of Ponce de Leon, FL; 15 grandchildren, Lara Coates, Lacy Brown & husband, Zeb, Jamie Marsh, Erica Etheridge, Lukas Etheridge, Sr. and wife Amanda, Keith Capps, B.P. Lipford, Jamie Bookout and husband William, Jessica Page and husband Mark, Matthew Bowley, Rainer Slay, Bragan White-Mikle and husband Daniel, Kilie Tatum and husband Jack, Lisa Slay and Kevin Slay and wife Anna; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Sasser officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the Harwick Cemetery in Holmes County Florida. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Sunday at Peel Funeral Home. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.