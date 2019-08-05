Man arrested after exchanging nude photos with teen

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

A 25-year-old man is behind bars in Washington County after exchanging nude photos with a 16-year-old girl.

Austin Michael Lewis

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a family member of the teen after they received notifications from an app which alerted them to the possibility of inappropriate pictures being transmitted to and from the teen’s phone.

WCSO began an investigation into the allegations which ended in the arrest of Austin Michael Lewis.

Lewis was booked into the Washington County Jail on felony charges of using an electronic device to seduce, solicit, or lure a child and cruelty towards a child.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.