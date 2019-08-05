Man arrested after exchanging nude photos with teen

A 25-year-old man is behind bars in Washington County after exchanging nude photos with a 16-year-old girl.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a family member of the teen after they received notifications from an app which alerted them to the possibility of inappropriate pictures being transmitted to and from the teen’s phone.

WCSO began an investigation into the allegations which ended in the arrest of Austin Michael Lewis.

Lewis was booked into the Washington County Jail on felony charges of using an electronic device to seduce, solicit, or lure a child and cruelty towards a child.