HCSO, Holmes CI intercept suspected fentanyl, heroin

BONIFAY – A joint effort between Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Inspector General’s Office of Holmes Correctional Institution led to the interception of a suspected heroin/fentanyl substance blend, four cell phones, and more than three ounces of marijuana – all intended for distribution within the Holmes CI facility.

A Holmes CI Senior Inspector made contact with HCSO and advised she had received information that two females were en route to the facility with the contraband and intended to smuggle it inside during visitation.

A K-9 deputy with HCSO responded to Holmes CI Saturday, August 3, and was able to positively identify the suspect vehicle while the subjects, 37-year-old Debra A. Sanchez of Bradenton and 44-year-Old Julie A. Osuna of Palmetto, were in the visitation waiting area.

K-9 Highway positively alerted to the presence of narcotics during a free air sniff of the vehicle.

The Holmes CI Senior Inspector retrieved Sanchez and Osuna from the waiting area and advised them of the K-9’s alert, and a subsequent search of the vehicle was performed. The search resulted in the discovery of four miniature cell phones, approximately 40 grams of marijuana, various paraphernalia used for packaging and concealing contraband, and four small baggies containing what Sanchez stated was a Fentanyl/heroin mixture.

Both subjects were escorted into the facility, where a search of each suspect was performed by Holmes CI staff.

Sanchez was found to be concealing approximately 58.6 grams of an unknown substance within her person, and approximately 29 grams of marijuana was removed from Osuna. It was revealed that Osuna was concealing more contraband, and she was transported to an area hospital, where medical staff removed an additional 35 grams of marijuana.

Sanchez is charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, introduction of a cellular device, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Osuna is charged with of possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

Sheriff John Tate states he is appreciative of the teamwork between his staff and that of Holmes CI.

“It takes a collective effort to fight the war against dangerous drugs being introduced and sold in our community, and we appreciate our partnership with other agencies such as Holmes CI,” said Sheriff Tate.